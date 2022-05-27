Brokerages Set Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Target Price at $30.69

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.69.

CNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Core & Main alerts:

In other Core & Main news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $57,512.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at $91,709.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the first quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $54,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

CNM traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 625,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,928. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Core & Main Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.