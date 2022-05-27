Brokerages Set Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) PT at $28.03

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.03.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DRETF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 598. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $23.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average is $19.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.0652 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 4.27%.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

