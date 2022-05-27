Brokerages Set Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Target Price at $46.57

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.57.

Several research firms recently commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.17. The stock had a trading volume of 365,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,100,584. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.33. The company has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,797,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,548 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,780,870,000 after acquiring an additional 611,927 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,524,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,021,538,000 after acquiring an additional 219,573 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

