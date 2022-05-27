Brokerages Set Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Price Target at $39.92

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.92.

HP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP stock opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $52.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 1.75.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.87%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

