Brokerages Set NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) PT at $31.14

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NiSource stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 35,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. NiSource has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average of $28.68.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,843 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in NiSource by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,797,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595,568 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NiSource by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,159,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676,623 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in NiSource by 45,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,399,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,114,000 after buying an additional 3,392,329 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in NiSource by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after buying an additional 1,970,696 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

