Brokerages Set Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Target Price at $128.17

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of PII stock opened at $105.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.59. Polaris has a 1 year low of $94.24 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.13.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.47). Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Polaris by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 64.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,822,000 after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 75.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Polaris by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Polaris by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

