Brokerages Set Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) PT at $43.00

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAXPY shares. HSBC lowered Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sampo Oyj from €44.00 ($46.81) to €43.00 ($45.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Sampo Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of SAXPY traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.3967 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Sampo Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

