Brokerages Set Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) PT at $20.27

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRAD. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

SRAD stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.65. 180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,230. Sportradar Group has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $28.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sportradar Group will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $80,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the first quarter worth $174,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Sportradar Group by 615.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the first quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

About Sportradar Group (Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.