Brokerages Set STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Target Price at $261.14

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $261.14.

STE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

STE traded up $2.29 on Thursday, reaching $230.71. The company had a trading volume of 289,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,021. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.04. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $188.10 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.33 and its 200 day moving average is $232.14.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.97%.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,611,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in STERIS by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in STERIS by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in STERIS by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,722,000 after acquiring an additional 120,608 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in STERIS by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in STERIS by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

