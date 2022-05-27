Brokerages Set Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Price Target at $15.00

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKT. StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:SKT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.57. The company had a trading volume of 12,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,991. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.69, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.62 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 363.65%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,671.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 87.5% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

