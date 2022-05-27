Brokerages Set Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Target Price at $219.80

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.80.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $173.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.96 and a 200 day moving average of $204.65. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $164.96 and a 1 year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,860 shares of company stock worth $30,934,358. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 316.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $305,487,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,380 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,749,000 after acquiring an additional 609,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,235.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 520,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,272,000 after acquiring an additional 481,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

