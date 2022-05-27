BT Group’s (BTGOF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $240.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BTGOF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BT Group from GBX 255 ($3.21) to GBX 270 ($3.40) in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered BT Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on BT Group from GBX 225 ($2.83) to GBX 220 ($2.77) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $200.71.

Get BT Group alerts:

BT Group stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. BT Group has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $2.89.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.