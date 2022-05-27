Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 43.83% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Build-A-Bear Workshop updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.16. 13,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.81. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 30,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $481,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $66,456.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,139.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 31,464 shares of company stock valued at $503,252 and sold 23,048 shares valued at $426,504. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,044.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

