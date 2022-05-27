Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.15. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.00-$7.00 EPS.

NYSE:BURL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,112. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $142.41 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.33.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $292.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 127,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.