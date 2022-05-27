Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.15. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.00-$7.00 EPS.
NYSE:BURL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,112. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $142.41 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.33.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 127,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
