Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.00-$7.00 EPS.
BURL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. OTR Global downgraded shares of Burlington Stores to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $282.48.
BURL stock traded up $13.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,046,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,112. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $142.41 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Burlington Stores by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Burlington Stores by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000.
Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.