Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.00-$7.00 EPS.

BURL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. OTR Global downgraded shares of Burlington Stores to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $282.48.

BURL stock traded up $13.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,046,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,112. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $142.41 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.33.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Burlington Stores by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Burlington Stores by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

