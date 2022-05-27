Bytecoin Price Down 5.9% This Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 27th. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $13.61 million and $12,232.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.83 or 0.00643729 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000816 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000183 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

