Cabana LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Cabana LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 8.3% of Cabana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cabana LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after buying an additional 288,090 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $406,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after buying an additional 15,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $285,000.

VXF traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.81. 1,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,424. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.31 and a one year high of $200.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.54.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

