Cabana LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 4.6% of Cabana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $5.98 on Friday, reaching $242.77. The stock had a trading volume of 48,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,573. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.14 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.