Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CaesarStone Ltd manufactures engineered quartz surfaces for residential and commercial buildings as countertops, vanities, wall cladding, floors and other interior surfaces. The company’s product consists of Classico, Supernatural, Motivo and Concetto. CaesarStone Ltd, formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is based in MP Menashe, Israel. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ CSTE opened at $8.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. Caesarstone has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $301.98 million, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Caesarstone had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $170.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesarstone will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

