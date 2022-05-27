Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caleres has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

CAL opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.09. Caleres has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $735.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.28 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caleres will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $67,633.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $904,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,648,010.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 28.1% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,077,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 236,500 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Caleres by 2.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 798,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Caleres by 523.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at $15,766,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 319,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

