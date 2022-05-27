Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.00 million-$73.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.54 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.28-$0.70 EPS.

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $369.38 million, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $59.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.65.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMBM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Cambium Networks from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cambium Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 42,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 67,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 428.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 179,954 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter worth $5,183,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

