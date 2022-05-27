Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.26-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion.Canada Goose also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.51–$0.47 EPS.

GOOS stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,613. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.57.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global lowered shares of Canada Goose from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 14.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 5.0% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.