Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.51–$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.35 million-$51.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.88 million.Canada Goose also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.26-$1.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,613. Canada Goose has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.57.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,948 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

