Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.15 EPS

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($1.15), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,496. The stock has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $51.14 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.50 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,825,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,087,000 after buying an additional 495,127 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,764,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,653 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 148.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,336,000 after acquiring an additional 114,600 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

