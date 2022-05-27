CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 372.3% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. 66,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,443. CanAlaska Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin.

