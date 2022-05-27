Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Lowered to “Sell” at Benchmark

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
CGC has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.65.
NASDAQ CGC traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 846,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,296,175. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06.
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
