Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Trading Down 14.5%

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) traded down 14.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.05 and last traded at C$6.09. 776,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,580,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.12.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.21.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -4.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

