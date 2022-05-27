Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) Shares Up 8.1%

Canopy Rivers Inc (CVE:RIV – Get Rating) shot up 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.61 and last traded at C$2.53. 984,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 485,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 34.09 and a quick ratio of 34.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.50 million and a PE ratio of 72.29.
Canopy Rivers Company Profile (CVE:RIV)
Featured Articles
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Rivers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Rivers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.