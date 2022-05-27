Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) COO Buys $203,404.52 in Stock

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) COO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 45,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $203,404.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 70,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,775.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $364.80 million, a PE ratio of 128.28 and a beta of 2.05. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.71 million. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 1.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Cantaloupe from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

