Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CAPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ CAPR opened at $3.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 5.35.

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 246.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

