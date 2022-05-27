CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CareCloud from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareCloud has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $52.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.09. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. CareCloud had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CareCloud will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in CareCloud during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CareCloud by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

