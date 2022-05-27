Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Receives $29.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRBU opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $499.00 million and a P/E ratio of -3.31. Caribou Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 682.39%. Analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

