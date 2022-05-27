Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD reduced its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $1,719,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.05.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

