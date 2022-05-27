Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Castelnau Group Limited (LON:CGL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 90.50 ($1.14). Castelnau Group shares last traded at GBX 90.50 ($1.14), with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 95.72. The stock has a market cap of £166.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71.

Get Castelnau Group alerts:

Castelnau Group Company Profile (LON:CGL)

Castelnau Group Limited operates as an investment company. It holds investments in private companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castelnau Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castelnau Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.