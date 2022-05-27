Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.
CZOO has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.60 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cazoo Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cazoo Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.98.
Cazoo Group stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31. Cazoo Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.28.
About Cazoo Group (Get Rating)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cazoo Group (CZOO)
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.