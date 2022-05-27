Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

CZOO has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.60 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cazoo Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cazoo Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.98.

Cazoo Group stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31. Cazoo Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cazoo Group by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cazoo Group by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 28,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

