Celo (CELO) Reaches Market Cap of $581.13 Million

Celo (CELO) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 27th. Celo has a market capitalization of $581.13 million and $103.88 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00004581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,046.34 or 0.03622307 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.25 or 0.00509763 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00032187 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008856 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 439,191,694 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

