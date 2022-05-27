Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Down to $8.51

Shares of Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.51, but opened at $8.32. Celularity shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 694 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial downgraded Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -0.40.

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Celularity had a negative net margin of 330.93% and a negative return on equity of 136.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Celularity Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starr International Co. Inc. boosted its position in Celularity by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 15,281,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,101,000 after buying an additional 6,640,694 shares during the last quarter. C V Starr & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Celularity by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. C V Starr & Co. Inc. now owns 7,640,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,550,000 after buying an additional 3,320,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Celularity by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in Celularity by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELU)

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

