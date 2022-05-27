Centene (NYSE:CNC) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

CNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.72.

CNC opened at $81.89 on Thursday. Centene has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $89.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.46. The company has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,309.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

