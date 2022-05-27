Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $38.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,035,000 after purchasing an additional 46,743 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth approximately $540,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,490,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,763,000 after buying an additional 24,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

