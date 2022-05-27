Centrality (CENNZ) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Centrality (CENNZ) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $138.84 million and $1.80 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,551.39 or 1.00073352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002031 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality (CENNZ) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

