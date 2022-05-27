Centric Swap (CNS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.42 Million

Centric Swap (CNS) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Centric Swap has a total market cap of $317,026.34 and $1.42 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centric Swap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,239.24 or 0.04293382 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $147.66 or 0.00511579 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00033175 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008783 BTC.

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.