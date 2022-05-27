Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 22,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

CCS traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $54.72. 270,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,304. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.86. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.63 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.50. Century Communities had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 32.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.

CCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

