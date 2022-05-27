Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Gap Up to $4.97

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.97, but opened at $5.17. Cerus shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 6,173 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cerus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $932.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 59.40% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. The company had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carol Moore sold 28,513 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $143,705.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 41,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $210,339.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,820 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cerus by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerus by 59.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

