CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.66 Million

Brokerages expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) to announce $34.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.40 million to $35.08 million. CEVA posted sales of $30.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $143.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.00 million to $144.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $161.91 million, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $165.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CEVA.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). CEVA had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $34.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CEVA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CEVA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $232,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,254.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in CEVA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in CEVA by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CEVA by 245.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CEVA during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in CEVA during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

CEVA stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.48. The company had a trading volume of 204,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,658. CEVA has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $823.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA Company Profile (Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEVA (CEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.