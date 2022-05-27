Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Stock Price Up 12%

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Rating) shares rose 12% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 258,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 84,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$15.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad project, a copper, gold, and silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

