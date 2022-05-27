Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $920.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CHNG stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $23.69. 47,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,490. Change Healthcare has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12.

CHNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.75 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 40.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth $109,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

