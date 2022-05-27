ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.07.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.17. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $80.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.85 million. Analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $38,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Sidle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $540,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock valued at $30,641,403. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 491.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.