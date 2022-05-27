ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) versus Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Financial Contrast

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) and Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ChargePoint and Wallbox’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChargePoint $242.34 million 16.37 -$132.24 million ($1.57) -7.52 Wallbox $84.68 million 19.39 -$264.75 million N/A N/A

ChargePoint has higher revenue and earnings than Wallbox.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ChargePoint and Wallbox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChargePoint 0 5 9 0 2.64 Wallbox 0 0 6 0 3.00

ChargePoint presently has a consensus price target of $24.07, suggesting a potential upside of 103.82%. Wallbox has a consensus price target of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 71.09%. Given ChargePoint’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ChargePoint is more favorable than Wallbox.

Profitability

This table compares ChargePoint and Wallbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChargePoint -54.71% 5.72% 3.75% Wallbox N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.1% of ChargePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Wallbox shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of ChargePoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ChargePoint beats Wallbox on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Wallbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

