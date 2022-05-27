Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International comprises approximately 1.4% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $18,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRL. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.13.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded up $6.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.21. The stock had a trading volume of 411,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.26. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.20 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

