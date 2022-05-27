Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “
Separately, BTIG Research lowered shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 95,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,001,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,155,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,529,468.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 399,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $4,167,197.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,273,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,109,359.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,012,901 shares of company stock worth $10,538,367. Corporate insiders own 62.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 28,944 shares during the period. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $4,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.
About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.
